Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE BLK opened at $695.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $678.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $653.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $929.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
