Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

NYSE BLK opened at $695.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $678.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $653.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $929.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

