MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 535 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 651.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $58,000. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAG stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,821. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.58 and a 12-month high of $131.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.23. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

