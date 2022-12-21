MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Invests $777,000 in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth $209,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in HEICO by 14.1% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,133. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.22. 1,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,196. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.14. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $126.95 and a twelve month high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.30.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.38.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

