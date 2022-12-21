MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $552,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $355.01. 50,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,817,861. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

