MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,953 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 111,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,273,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,946,000 after acquiring an additional 165,185 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,297,000. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.49. 42,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,270,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.25. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.