MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 354 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,446. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

