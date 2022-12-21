Moonriver Trading 15.2% Lower This Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for approximately $6.68 or 0.00039777 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $39.24 million and approximately $737,754.12 worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Moonriver

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,596,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,872,151 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

