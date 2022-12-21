Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Capitalization Reaches $163.52 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00002009 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $163.52 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 483,299,445 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

