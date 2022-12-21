Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,674 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 34,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 29,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $185,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

CWB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.84. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,456. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average is $66.20. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $62.22 and a 52 week high of $83.72.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.