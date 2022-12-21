Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.09. 18,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,035,459. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.80. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $167.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

