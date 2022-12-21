Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,434 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.1% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,063,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,058,000 after purchasing an additional 179,594 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,710,000 after buying an additional 43,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.48. 11,067,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.88.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.