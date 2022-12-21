Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.80. 5,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,995. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.27. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.