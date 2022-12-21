Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,602 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 123.6% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 54,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 30,067 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 8,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 89,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.41. 32,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,757,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.