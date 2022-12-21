Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 5,138 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,992 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $4.04 on Wednesday, hitting $145.24. The stock had a trading volume of 35,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,446. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

