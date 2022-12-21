Monero Market Capitalization Achieves $2.69 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Monero has a market cap of $2.69 billion and approximately $57.52 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $147.56 or 0.00878678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,793.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00390434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021995 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00098668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.24 or 0.00596904 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00266618 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00247645 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,216,622 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.