Moffett Nathanson Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by Moffett Nathanson in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.92% from the stock’s previous close.

T has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 47.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,785,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,198,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

