Mizuho Increases NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target to $57.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NWE. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.56.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Price Performance

Shares of NWE stock opened at $56.73 on Monday. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average is $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.16). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,792,000 after purchasing an additional 711,238 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2,214.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 325,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,602,000 after purchasing an additional 291,066 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,053,000.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.