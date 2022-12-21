Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 215,817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,068,663 shares.The stock last traded at $6.38 and had previously closed at $6.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MUFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 2.9 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
