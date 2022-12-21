Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 215,817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,068,663 shares.The stock last traded at $6.38 and had previously closed at $6.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 2.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,389,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037,784 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $11,251,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $8,965,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,412,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,692 shares during the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.