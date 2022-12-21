Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Down 3.3%

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.00. 1,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 133,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 3,991.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packages, and distributes avocados and mangoes in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Distribution; and International Farming. It also provides ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management services.

