Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Down 3.3%

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.00. 1,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 133,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.
Mission Produce Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27.
Institutional Trading of Mission Produce
Mission Produce Company Profile
Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packages, and distributes avocados and mangoes in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Distribution; and International Farming. It also provides ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mission Produce (AVO)
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.