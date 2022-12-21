Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.08

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.08 and traded as high as C$9.42. Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) shares last traded at C$9.08, with a volume of 44,218 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.86 price target on shares of Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$431.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.08.

About Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO)

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as by-products comprising antimony and silver. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp.

