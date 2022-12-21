Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.72–$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.55.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,877,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,332,584. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.15. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,951,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,029,000 after acquiring an additional 916,423 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,350,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $338,880,000 after purchasing an additional 700,826 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18,744.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 559,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,565,000 after purchasing an additional 556,346 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $440,996,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 603.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 190,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 163,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

