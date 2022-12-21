Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 5,155 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $43,662.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 582,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,317.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,167,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,771,090. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Snap to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Snap to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 407.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap by 753.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.