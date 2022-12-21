Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 5,155 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $43,662.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 582,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,317.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Snap Stock Performance
NYSE SNAP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,167,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,771,090. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.96.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 407.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap by 753.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap (SNAP)
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.