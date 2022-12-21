MetisDAO Price Hits $17.04 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $17.04 or 0.00101317 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $75.07 million and $3.04 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014321 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00035780 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040610 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005942 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00020327 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00225903 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.6681623 USD and is up 4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,443,495.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

