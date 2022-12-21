MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches Market Cap of $75.41 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $75.41 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $17.12 or 0.00101579 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00015270 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040599 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020165 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00226738 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.04551592 USD and is down -3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,737,659.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.