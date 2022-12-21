Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Down 13.8% This Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $32.22 million and approximately $602,461.94 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $1.92 or 0.00011442 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005978 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000981 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,777,407 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars.

