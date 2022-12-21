MELD Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $50.45 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, MELD has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. MELD has a total market cap of $50.45 million and $996,664.62 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,856,914,061 tokens. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01739444 USD and is down -3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,027,844.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

