Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $14,487,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medtronic Price Performance

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,762. The stock has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

