McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.07

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.07 and traded as high as $5.40. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 525,877 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MUX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on McEwen Mining from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on McEwen Mining to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McEwen Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $271.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The company had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUX. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 244.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,063,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 428.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 930,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,815,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 421,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 1,866.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 365,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 347,218 shares in the last quarter.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.