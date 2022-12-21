McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lowered by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 33,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,274 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $268.17 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

