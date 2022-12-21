Mary Ellen Adcock Sells 43,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kroger Stock Performance
NYSE:KR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.44. The company had a trading volume of 89,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,644,524. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KR shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
