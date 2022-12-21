Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $510,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,568,000 after buying an additional 1,493,089 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,249,000 after buying an additional 1,511,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after buying an additional 773,812 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.84.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.69. 571,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,118,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.