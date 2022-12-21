Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Marathon Oil comprises approximately 0.6% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,139,351 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,793,705. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

