Mammoth (MMT) Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Mammoth token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $28.39 million and $10,591.41 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mammoth has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00014340 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00035729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040511 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00225949 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (MMT) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00419068 USD and is up 6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $16,799.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

