Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $133,612.64

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $72.47 million and approximately $133,612.64 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014318 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00035771 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040510 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005942 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020198 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00225960 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00002142 USD and is down -9.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $343,499.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.