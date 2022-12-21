MAGIC (MAGIC) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00004006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MAGIC has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $140.12 million and $36.22 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,046,969 tokens. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

