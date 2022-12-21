Magic Internet Money Price Tops $1.00 (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005936 BTC on exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $259,049.29 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

