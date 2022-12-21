Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.33

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.33 and traded as high as C$7.88. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$7.68, with a volume of 15,138 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Magellan Aerospace from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.33. The stock has a market cap of C$465.83 million and a P/E ratio of -73.21.

Magellan Aerospace Cuts Dividend

Magellan Aerospace ( TSE:MAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$191.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -303.57%.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.

