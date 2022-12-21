M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $156.34

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.34 ($1.90) and traded as high as GBX 159 ($1.93). M Winkworth shares last traded at GBX 159 ($1.93), with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
M Winkworth Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 156.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 171.06. The stock has a market cap of £20.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,089.29.
M Winkworth Dividend Announcement
About M Winkworth
M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.