M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $156.34

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.34 ($1.90) and traded as high as GBX 159 ($1.93). M Winkworth shares last traded at GBX 159 ($1.93), with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 156.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 171.06. The stock has a market cap of £20.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,089.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

