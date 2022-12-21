Lumi Credits Price Down 2.6% This Week (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $68.45 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lumi Credits has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

