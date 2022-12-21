Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.92.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $11.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $318.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,682. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.46 and a 200 day moving average of $315.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

