LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LTC Properties in a report released on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for LTC Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

LTC Properties Price Performance

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

LTC stock opened at $37.25 on Monday. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a current ratio of 15.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties

In other news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 585.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

See Also

