Loom Network Market Cap Hits $60.63 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $60.63 million and $25.42 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0466 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

