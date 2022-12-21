Locus Chain Price Tops $0.0299 on Exchanges (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $47.75 million and approximately $875,754.20 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

