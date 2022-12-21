Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives $30.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.94.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Livent

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,971 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,799,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,979,000 after purchasing an additional 736,174 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 5,080.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 647,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,269,000 after purchasing an additional 463,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Stock Down 0.3 %

LTHM stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. Livent has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $231.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.19 million. Livent had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Livent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

