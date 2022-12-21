Liquity Hits Market Capitalization of $51.88 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $51.88 million and approximately $372,903.45 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00003439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Liquity

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,583,786 tokens. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

