Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 45.1% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $328.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.31. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.35.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

