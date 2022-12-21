Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 0.9% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 45.1% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.14. 6,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $161.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.31. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.35.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

