Lido Staked ETH Price Reaches $1,171.83 on Exchanges (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for $1,171.83 or 0.06978978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $4.09 billion and $8.08 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,820,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,818,974.55621228 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,177.71709334 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $23,916,445.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

