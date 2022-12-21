Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.05

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.05 and traded as low as $23.50. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 808,630 shares trading hands.

Liberty Tax Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $382.93 million, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94.

Liberty Tax Company Profile

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

