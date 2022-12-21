Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Gap Up to $15.45

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.45, but opened at $16.04. Levi Strauss & Co. shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 21,856 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $191,808.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $191,808.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,994.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $68,370.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,979 shares of company stock worth $712,791 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 676.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,678 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.